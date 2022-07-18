No New Earplug Trial For 3M Following $8M Jury Verdict

By Jonathan Capriel (July 18, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- 3M can't overturn a jury's $8 million award to a veteran who claimed he suffered hearing loss after using its earplugs, a Florida federal judge has ruled, saying the company can't object after the "extraordinary amount of time" spent on writing the jury instructions. The company argued the jury's ultimate findings, in the bellwether trial in multidistrict litigation over its combat arms earplugs, were "logically repugnant" and "fatally inconsistent." But U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers said in a Saturday order that 3M's motion for a new trial is predicated on an objection it should have presented well beforehand. "The court and...

