Houston Rockets Say No Tab Exists For Alleged Drink Deal

By Lauren Castle (July 18, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A company that owns the Houston Rockets says a lawsuit over alcohol sales is frivolous and "bordering on unethical" because there is no proof of a contract and is an attempt by a beverage company to get out of paying an $11 million arbitration award. Fertitta Entertainment Inc., parent company of the Rockets, asked a Texas Southern District judge to dismiss claims by Rokit Drinks LLC that another Fertitta-affiliated company, Landry's LLC, reneged on a deal to distribute its beer, liquor and nonalcoholic drinks across 600 properties including restaurants, hotels and casinos. Fertitta and Landry's argued in the motion that although...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS