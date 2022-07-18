No-Hire Deals Always Illegal, DOJ Tells Judge In Trucker Row

By Bryan Koenig (July 18, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- "No hire" agreements among employers should be treated as "per se," or automatically, illegal, the U.S. Department of Justice has said, weighing in on drivers' claims against trucking companies in California federal court. While avoiding the merits of the case against two remaining trucking companies, CRST International Inc. and C.R. England, the DOJ argued Friday in its latest legal advocacy against allegedly anticompetitive labor-side conduct that the defendants cannot win "rule of reason" treatment for the allegations against them, which would nix the suit outright because truckers have brought only an easier-to-prove per se case. Attacking labor-side antitrust violations has become a defining...

