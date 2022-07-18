Southwest Worker Wants Wage Claims Tolled During Arb. Spat

By Caleb Drickey (July 18, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Southwest Airlines Co. employee asked an Illinois federal judge to push back the expiration date on putative collective members' overtime wage claims, arguing that a Supreme Court review of their case and the airline's defense strategy have prevented workers from joining her lawsuit. In her Friday motion for equitable tolling, worker Latrice Saxon accused Southwest of attempting to run out the clock on workers' Fair Labor Standards Act claims by waiting until after the Supreme Court nixed its bid to arbitrate claims under federal law to raise alternative state law arguments for arbitration. "In the absence of tolling, defendant will...

