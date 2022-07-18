Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Southwest Worker Wants Wage Claims Tolled During Arb. Spat

By Caleb Drickey (July 18, 2022, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Southwest Airlines Co. employee asked an Illinois federal judge to push back the expiration date on putative collective members' overtime wage claims, arguing that a Supreme Court review of their case and the airline's defense strategy have prevented workers from joining her lawsuit.

In her Friday motion for equitable tolling, worker Latrice Saxon accused Southwest of attempting to run out the clock on workers' Fair Labor Standards Act claims by waiting until after the Supreme Court nixed its bid to arbitrate claims under federal law to raise alternative state law arguments for arbitration.

"In the absence of tolling, defendant will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!