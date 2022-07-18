Feds Say NY Pair Used Trump Event As Lure In $27M Scam

By Stewart Bishop (July 18, 2022, 1:29 PM EDT) -- Two New York residents on Monday were charged over a multilayered $27 million real estate fraud and illicit campaign finance scheme, which allegedly included using illegal foreign political donations to access a fundraiser for former President Donald Trump to woo investors. Sherry Xue Li is shown at a 2017 fundraiser with former U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York) Federal prosecutors accuse Sherry Xue Li and Lianbo Wang of running a decadelong scam that preyed on investors in a sham project to construct a Long Island educational institution, known...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS