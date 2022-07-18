Uber Settles DOJ's Disability Bias Suit Over Rider Wait Fees

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 18, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. will pay more than $2.2 million to resolve the federal government's claims that wait time fees imposed by the ride-hail service discriminate against disabled passengers who take more time to board a vehicle, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. A settlement agreement, filed in California federal court Monday, states that Uber will offer ride credits to more than 65,000 app users who may have been charged discriminatory fees due to disability. Uber will also pay $1.7 million to more than 1,000 riders who have already complained to the company about being charged wait time fees as a...

