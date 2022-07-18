Seychelles Co. Asks Court To Make Guinea Pay $22M Award

By David Hansen (July 18, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The African nation of Guinea owes a Seychelles consulting company more than $22 million for a system enabling the country to tax all international telecommunications traffic, and it's time to pay up, the company told a D.C. federal court Monday. Global Voice Group SA, headquartered in the Seychelles, has already won an arbitration and an appeal, Global said in a complaint filed in D.C. federal court. The dispute dates back to 2009, when Global signed a contract with Guinea and the country's Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to install and provide controls enabling Guinea to view and tax all international communication traffic,...

