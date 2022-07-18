Northrup Gets Claims Clipped In Contamination Class Suit

By Mike Curley (July 18, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday dismissed strict liability claims from a proposed class action alleging Northrop Grumman Corp. discharged dangerous chemicals into a California community, but gave the plaintiffs the opportunity to file an amended complaint. In the order, U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin said the court was skeptical that the proposed class, led by Jed Behar, sufficiently alleges that Northrup was engaged in "ultrahazardous activity" in its use and disposal of the chemicals. Judge Olguin, however, declined to dismiss Behar's bid for punitive damages and restitution, saying that punitive damages are a remedy, and not a claim that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS