Ga. Judge Rejects Boat Co.'s Bid To Ditch $200M Verdict

By Morgan Conley (July 18, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Georgia state court on Monday rejected Malibu Boats' attempt to ditch a $200 million jury verdict in favor of the parents of a young boy killed in a boating accident, ruling the verdict was "well-supported and squarely within constitutional bounds." In an 80-page order, Rabun County Superior Court Judge B. Chan Caudell denied Malibu Boats LLC's request for the court to disregard the verdict or order a new trial. The decision shut down Malibu Boats' arguments that there wasn't sufficient evidence to hold it liable for the alleged faults of a defunct predecessor and that the punitive damage amount violated...

