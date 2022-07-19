$130K Deal To Close Payment Co. OT Suit Gets Green Light

By Grace Elletson (July 19, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge approved a $130,000 settlement brokered by a group of sales representatives and a payment solutions company, resolving a lawsuit alleging the business failed to pay employees overtime they were required to work to meet job expectations. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen gave the settlement the green light Monday, but not before stripping it of two clauses dictating that the agreement's signatories could not disclose the details to the public. The settlement resolves the claims 18 workers lodged against Fleetcor Technologies Operating Co. by paying the workers $70,000. The workers' attorneys get another $60,000. "The court finds...

