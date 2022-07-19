NY Worker's Family Gets $15M In Mesothelioma Verdict

By Mike Curley (July 19, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A New York state jury has awarded $15 million to the family of a construction worker who died of mesothelioma in 2019, finding Kaiser Gypsum Co. Inc. acted with reckless disregard for safety in selling a joint compound that contained asbestos. The jury reached its verdict Friday after a three-week trial, according to a press release from attorneys for the family of Munir Seen, who was 69 years old when he died. According to a lawsuit filed in 2018, Seen worked as a construction worker in New York and New Jersey from the 1960s to the 1980s and used a joint...

