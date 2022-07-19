Biden Urges 5th Circ. To Revive Carbon Metric Rule

By Clark Mindock (July 19, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration panned an effort by Republican-led states to kill changes in how the government uses estimates for the costs related to greenhouse gas emissions, telling the Fifth Circuit the plaintiffs haven't shown standing after 18 months. The government on Monday argued that the case led by Louisiana, Texas and other red states was and remains premature since the so-called changes to the social cost of carbon metrics are merely interim estimates. That means the states can't point to any concrete harm to their interests caused by the estimates being in use. Even granting that the estimates — which were...

