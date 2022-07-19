Vilsack Backs Pandemic-Era Subsidies For Minority Farmers

By Caleb Symons (July 19, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack is defending a federal loan relief program for minority farmers, arguing in court Monday that the pandemic-era initiative is meant to redress the government's past discrimination and is an appropriate remedy for its misdeeds. The secretary's bid for summary judgment ​​​​in a racial discrimination suit filed last year by a group of white farmers comes amid a flurry of new filings in the case. The farmers submitted their own request for an early win Monday, claiming the loan forgiveness program illegally excludes them. Several groups representing minority farmers that have intervened in the suit also...

