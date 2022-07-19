Sills Cummis Clears Hurdle To Lead Developer's Ch. 11 Case

By Bill Wichert (July 19, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Sills Cummis & Gross PC on Tuesday won a New Jersey bankruptcy judge's blessing to represent real estate developer National Realty Investment Advisors and its affiliates in their Chapter 11 cases, defeating a challenge from the U.S. Trustee's Office over the firm's previous representation of former company officials accused of misconduct. In what he called "an interesting issue and a close call," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John K. Sherwood said he would grant the company's application to retain Sills Cummis as general bankruptcy counsel, noting in part that the firm has terminated its representation of ex-CEO Rey E. Grabato II and other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS