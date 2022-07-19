Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sills Cummis Clears Hurdle To Lead Developer's Ch. 11 Case

By Bill Wichert (July 19, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Sills Cummis & Gross PC on Tuesday won a New Jersey bankruptcy judge's blessing to represent real estate developer National Realty Investment Advisors and its affiliates in their Chapter 11 cases, defeating a challenge from the U.S. Trustee's Office over the firm's previous representation of former company officials accused of misconduct.

In what he called "an interesting issue and a close call," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John K. Sherwood said he would grant the company's application to retain Sills Cummis as general bankruptcy counsel, noting in part that the firm has terminated its representation of ex-CEO Rey E. Grabato II and other...

