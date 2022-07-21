Marriott Developer Can't Pursue NJ Construction Defect Suit

By Joyce Hanson (July 21, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has upheld trial court rulings that tossed a construction defects lawsuit brought by a Fairfield Marriott Inn Hotel developer against a slew of professionals, saying the company made similar claims in an earlier suit and can't sue again. The developer of the hotel project in the town of North Bergen, 1707 Realty LLC, named engineering firms, an architecture firm and related professionals in its March 2017 suit filed in Bergen County court, yet 1707 failed to name its initial general contractor, Stalwart Construction LLC, or its owner, Vincent DiGregorio, the appeals court found Tuesday....

