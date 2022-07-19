Facebook Parent Meta Sued Over Name By Virtual Reality Co.

By Tiffany Hu (July 19, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Facebook's corporate parent Meta was hit with a trademark lawsuit Tuesday by a virtual reality company also called Meta, which alleges that the Silicon Valley tech giant has effectively destroyed the smaller brand by swiping the name as part of its shifting focus on the metaverse. In a new lawsuit filed in New York federal court, Manhattan-based METAx LLC requested an injunction barring Meta Platforms Inc. from infringing on its trademarks for the word "Meta," which it says it has been using in the immersive and experiential technology industry since 2010. Manhattan-based METAx LLC says it has been using its trademark...

