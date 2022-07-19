DOJ Action Advances $5.4B Google Cybersecurity Co. Deal

By Elaine Briseño (July 19, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice gave Google the greenlight to proceed with its purchase of cybersecurity firm Mandiant after the proposed $5.4 billion deal was placed under a microscope following investor concerns, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The companies still expect the merger to wrap up by the end of 2022, according to the Friday filing. The DOJ granted early termination of the waiting period required for the merger under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.This is one of many conditions that must be met before the deal is complete. According to the filing, the deal "remains subject...

