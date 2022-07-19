Zurich Says Chicago Hotel Is On Its Own In BIPA Suit

By Gina Kim (July 19, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- An insurer told an Illinois state court that it shouldn't have to defend a Chicago hotel accused of illegally storing employees' fingerprints for clocking in and out of their shifts, citing exclusions often used for Biometric Information Privacy Act coverage suits. In an 18-page complaint filed Friday seeking declaratory relief, American Zurich Insurance Co. and its units argued that the policies issued to Congress Plaza Hotel contain exclusions that foreclose the possibility of covering a BIPA putative class action filed by hotel employee Erendida Alfaro. Zurich and its units argued that Alfaro's underlying complaint doesn't assert any claims covered by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS