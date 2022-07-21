Houston Rockets Scout's Family Settles Suit Over Biking Death

By Khadrice Rollins (July 21, 2022, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A construction company has agreed to settle a wrongful death suit by the family of a scout for the Houston Rockets who was killed in a bike accident, avoiding a trial in Texas state court, a lawyer for the family said Thursday. Benny Agosto Jr., a managing partner at Abraham Watkins Nichols Agosto Aziz & Stogner who represents the surviving family, told Law360 that he and his firm were ready to go to trial before an expert deposition taken earlier this month laid the groundwork for the undisclosed settlement. "I knew once I read the report that the expert prepared, I...

