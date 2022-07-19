Biden Issues Order To Fight Unlawful Detentions Abroad

By Rae Ann Varona (July 19, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order aimed at bolstering U.S. efforts in bringing Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad home, while also authorizing the government to impose sanctions on foreign actors involved in such unlawful detentions. In issuing the order, President Biden also declared a national emergency, saying the "heinous" acts of hostage-taking and wrongful detentions of Americans abroad constitute an "unusual and extraordinary" threat to national security, foreign policy, and the U.S. economy. The order comes as several Americans have been detained abroad, including WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia. "Terrorist organizations, criminal groups and other...

