Text-Scam Leader Avoids Long Sentence After Helping Feds

By Pete Brush (July 19, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit a California businessman with 18 months in prison Tuesday for running a fraudulent mobile-billing scam that netted him $66 million, but his extensive cooperation helped him sidestep a guidelines sentence that could have stretched to 27 years. U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres sentenced defendant Lin Miao, 34, of Bakersfield, to custody and ordered him to pay a $500,000 fine. That fine comes on top of outstanding restitution said in open court to be in the $30 million range, not including money the defendant already has paid to the Federal Trade Commission in a related probe....

