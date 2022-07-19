Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Arch Insurance Beats Vizio's Suit Over $17M Privacy Deal

By Lauren Berg (July 19, 2022, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Tuesday tossed for good Vizio Inc.'s lawsuit seeking to force its excess insurer, Arch Insurance Co., to cover a $17 million settlement in multidistrict litigation accusing the TV maker of selling data without consumers' consent.

U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II in a 12-page order dismissed Vizio's fourth amended complaint, finding that the TV maker still hasn't shown it communicated with Arch that it had exhausted the coverage of its primary insurer Navigators Insurance Co. and that Arch was obligated to pitch in to the $17 million deal.

