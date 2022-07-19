Google Gets 'Lockbox' Privacy Class Action Axed, For Now

By Dave Simpson (July 19, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed a proposed privacy class action against Google LLC, rejecting, for now, nine claims and a bid for declaratory relief from two Android users who allege the tech giant used a secret program called "Android Lockbox" to collect data from their non-Google apps. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer granted Marie Hammerling and Kay Jackson leave Monday to amend their November complaint, noting that many of its problems "will be difficult to cure" but also finding that they plausibly pled that Google's privacy policy failed to disclose material information regarding its data collection practices. "By disclosing...

