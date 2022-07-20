Ex-Cognizant Execs Can't Ditch NJ Trade Secrets Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (July 20, 2022, 2:35 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge refused Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit alleging two former Cognizant Technology Solutions executives breached their employment contracts by obtaining confidential data after leaving the company, rejecting arguments that the Garden State case can't proceed due to a putative employment class action they filed first in California. In a 19-page order, U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan rejected the former executives' arguments that the first-to-file rule applies and that the New Jersey case must be dismissed. The judge pointed out that the lawsuit that the workers filed first in California is a putative class action alleging employment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS