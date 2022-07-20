11th Circ. Denies Bid To Reduce $318M Award In FARC Case

By Carolina Bolado (July 20, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday rebuffed an attempt by a Venezuelan businessman accused of helping Colombian guerrilla group FARC reduce a $318 million judgment against it to avoid garnishment of his assets, finding that the trial court did not abuse its discretion in treating the trebled damages award as compensatory damages. The appeals court said it could not grant the request by Venezuelan businessman Samark López Bello to amend the final judgment against the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia under Rule 60(a), which is meant to fix clerical mistakes or omissions. López's request that the references to "compensatory damages" be removed...

