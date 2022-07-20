Insurers Escape FCA Liability For Bonding Construction Co.

By Daniel Wilson (July 20, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has dismissed claims against two insurers and a broker in an unusual False Claims Act suit seeking to hold them liable for alleged misrepresentations by a company they bonded for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs construction contracts. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth on Tuesday granted summary judgment motions filed by Centennial Surety Associates, Hudson Insurance Co. and Hanover Insurance Co. and denied motions against the companies filed by whistleblower Andrew Scollick in Scollick's long-running suit over an allegedly fraudulent scheme involving federal contracts set aside for veteran-owned small businesses. The explanation for the decision was filed...

