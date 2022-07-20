Ex-Hendrix Bandmates Can't Yet Ax Sony's Copyright Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (July 20, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has refused to boot Sony's copyright suit against former bandmates of late guitarist Jimi Hendrix over music licensing rights, ruling that pending jurisdictional discovery could impact the outcome of the suit. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams held in an order denying dismissal without prejudice Tuesday that it's too soon to determine the fate of the suit lodged by Sony Music Entertainment and the estate of Jimi Hendrix, which argues that two former band members of ‎The Jimi Hendrix Experience signed away their music royalty rights during Hendrix's estate proceedings in the 1970s. Judge Abrams opted to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS