2 Firms Vie To Lead Netflix Investor Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 20, 2022, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and Bernstein Liebhard LLP are vying to be named lead counsel of an investor suit over Netflix subscription losses after a motion was filed to consolidate two similar cases. Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund and investor Fiyyaz Pirani both filed proposed class suits claiming that Netflix did not portray its financial troubles accurately to its shareholders. After requesting consolidation, Pirani and another investor, Ty Correy, both offered themselves up as lead plaintiff, with Correy asking that Bernstein Liebhard be lead counsel and Pirani opposing his motion Tuesday and advocating for Glancy Prongay. Pirani and Correy...

