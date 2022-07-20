Split PTAB Panel Keeps Antenna Patent Targeted By Corning

By Andrew Karpan (July 20, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A split Patent Trial and Appeal Board panel held Tuesday that a Corning unit failed to show that claims of an antenna system patent the company is accused of infringing in a California lawsuit are invalid as anticipated or obvious. Technology parts manufacturer Corning Optical challenged the patent in an inter partes review after a small California company called Dali Wireless filed suit accusing various Corning products of infringement. While the PTAB instituted review last year, a majority of the three-judge panel concluded in its final decision that Corning hadn't shown the patent is invalid. New York-based Corning maintained that the...

