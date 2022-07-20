FanDuel Group Promotes Chief Legal Officer To President

By Clarice Silber (July 20, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Online North American gaming company FanDuel Group has elevated its longtime Chief Legal Officer Christian Genetski to become president. FanDuel announced on Tuesday that Genetski will take on the new role overseeing its business development, partnership, corporate strategy and government affairs units. The company also said Chief Marketing Officer Mike Raffensperger will be chief commercial officer. FanDuel focuses on American gambling involving sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, online casino and online horse race betting products. FanDuel Chief Executive Officer Amy Howe said in a statement that both executives will help evolve the company "from innovative upstart to the dominant market leader in...

