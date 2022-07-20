Tesla Says Laid-Off Workers Can't Stop Severance Notices

By Lauren Castle (July 20, 2022, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Tesla urged a Texas federal judge not to disturb separation agreements it's giving to former employees who are part of a proposed class action over a lack of notification before they were laid off, arguing that their claims must be arbitrated through a provision in those agreements. In a response filed Tuesday, Tesla Inc. told U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman that the workers' emergency motion, which would force the company to stop having terminated employees sign the separation agreements and invalidate previous ones, should be denied as moot and dismissed. It argued that the former employees must go through individual arbitration,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS