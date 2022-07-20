Ga. Farm Biz Says Labor Depts. Wrongly Cut Labor Services

By Rae Ann Varona (July 20, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based farm labor provider and commercial farmer sued state and federal labor officials for allegedly terminating their labor contracting services in violation of labor laws, saying the termination is forcing them to fall back on crop harvesting plans. Jesus Alberto Gonzales, his labor contracting company Golden Eagle Ag Labor Contracting LLC and commercial farmer Herring Farms Inc. argued that under state labor laws, the Georgia Department of Labor was required to give them notice that their contracting services would be terminated within 20 days, unless they provided evidence of law compliance or requested a hearing. Gonzalez and Herring Farms said...

