Feds Say Charges Filed In $1.2B Series Of Health Fraud Cases

By Adam Lidgett (July 20, 2022, 2:16 PM EDT) -- Clinical lab owners, medical professionals and medical equipment businesses were among those charged in a sweeping series of criminal cases that federal prosecutors said led to over $1.2 billion in health care fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Without naming any parties specifically, the DOJ said it's charged three dozen parties in a variety of cases across the country involving illegal kickbacks, referrals for unnecessary and costly testing, and telemarketers deceptively luring patients into getting medical tests. The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. "Fraudsters and scammers take advantage of telemedicine and use...

