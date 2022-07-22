Top Delaware Cases To Watch In 2022: A Midyear Report

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 22, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT) -- As Delaware and the world gear up for a spectacle in the October trial between Elon Musk and Twitter Inc., avid Delaware Chancery Court watchers know that's not the only thing worth keeping an eye on this year. The second half of the year could also yield developments on a "novel" new theory about breaches of fiduciary duty and litigation demands, a nuanced case involving deal timing, and a final gavel on a $690 million award for "sham" opinion from counsel. Here are some of the top cases to watch in the second half of 2022. Twitter Inc. v. Elon Musk...

