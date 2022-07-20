Freight Co. Says Ex-CEO Stole $1.8M In PPP Funds

By Celeste Bott (July 20, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A freight auditing services provider claims in a lawsuit filed in Illinois state court that its former CEO stole more than $2 million in company funds, including about $1.8 million in U.S. government-backed loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. Without the knowledge of ConData Global Inc.'s directors, accountants and auditors, its former chief executive David Newberry obtained PPP loans and diverted them to various bank accounts he solely controlled, the company claims in its complaint filed on Monday. ConData also alleges that Newberry embezzled at least $327,000 in company funds, though the exact amount isn't known, and formed two other companies...

