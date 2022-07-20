Calif. Panel Says Doubts Remain If Store 'Provided' Seats

By Caleb Drickey (July 20, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court held that employers who keep employee-accessible chairs in the workplace but do not explicitly offer chairs to employees did not necessarily comply with state rules mandating the provision of chairs to workers. In a Tuesday opinion, a three-judge panel from California's Second Appellate District revived previously dismissed claims that AutoZone car part store operators AutoZoners LLC violated state law-mandated employee seating rules. The panel held that questions remained about whether the company's failure to tell workers of their right to sit at work meant it did not properly "provide" seats. "We conclude that where an employer...

