Albright Bars Apple Transfer Bid Over Ditched Deposition

By Ryan Davis (July 20, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright on Wednesday prohibited Apple Inc. from seeking to transfer an Irish company's patent suit against it to California, ruling that the sanction is warranted because Apple canceled a key venue deposition just before discovery closed. The judge granted Arigna Technology's motion for sanctions and struck Apple's motion to transfer the case to the Northern District of California on convenience grounds, writing that "no less severe remedy will deter such repeat conduct by Apple." When Apple moved to transfer the suit by Arigna, an Irish company that alleges the iPhone 12 infringes patents on radio frequency...

