Inform Diagnostics Settles Mass. FCA Probe For $16M

By Chris Villani (July 20, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Inform Diagnostics Inc. has agreed to pay $16 million after admitting to billing Medicare and other federal health care programs for tests that may have been medically unnecessary, the Massachusetts U.S. attorney's office announced Wednesday. Irving, Texas-based Inform, which was formerly known as Miraca Life Sciences Inc., settled the False Claims Act investigation after acknowledging that it routinely and automatically conducted additional tests on biopsy specimens without first checking with a pathologist to see whether the tests were needed, the government said. The government claims Inform's policy of conducting those routine tests led to many tests being performed without any medical...

