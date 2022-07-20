Williams-Sonoma Can't Ditch Thread-Count Class Action

By Dave Simpson (July 20, 2022, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A California federal court declined to toss a proposed class action alleging that Williams-Sonoma Inc. misled consumers about the thread count of its bedding, ruling Wednesday that because there's a genuine dispute over when the plaintiff discovered the alleged defects, the statute of limitations is waived for now. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick rejected Williams-Sonoma's bid for summary judgment, finding that while tears in plaintiff Elizabeth Perlin's bedding occurred in 2011, her argument that she didn't discover the thread count issue until she spoke with an attorney in 2018 creates genuine issues of material fact. "Perlin has put forward evidence...

