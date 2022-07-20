Jessica Alba's Honest Co. Can't Exit COVID-Tied Investor Suit

By Katryna Perera (July 20, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has allowed a suit against actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba's baby and beauty brand the Honest Co. to move forward, dismissing only part of the plaintiffs' claims that the company failed to properly explain that it might see a post-lockdown slump in diaper and wipes sales ahead of its May 2021 initial public offering. U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi issued an order on Monday stating that he was only dismissing a portion of the suit's Securities Act of 1933 Section 11 claim, which alleges that Honest's statements regarding its "omnichannel approach" to making its products available...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS