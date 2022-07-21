Rural Wireless Providers Push For Expanded 5G Fund

By Christopher Cole (July 21, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Rural wireless companies are urging the Federal Communications Commission to build on its efforts to deploy mobile broadband in harder-to-reach areas by potentially expanding the 5G Fund for Rural America. In a recent meeting with three commissioners' staff and others from the agency, the Coalition of Rural Wireless Carriers urged the FCC to look closely at enlarging the fund, created under then-Chairman Ajit Pai three years ago. "We asked the commission to report to Congress that it intends to open a proceeding [on] whether the size of the 5G Fund should be substantially increased to accelerate and sustain mobile broadband investment,"...

