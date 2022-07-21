2 Indicted In Texas For 53 Deaths In Smuggling Operation

By Ryan Harroff (July 21, 2022, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury returned a four-count indictment against two men whose undocumented immigrant smuggling operation led to 53 deaths in June, leaving the death penalty on the table for them. On Wednesday, Texas residents Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, and Christian Martinez, 28, were charged with conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants and ultimately causing the deaths of 53 migrants — three of whom were children — and injuring 11 more people. The two are being detained pending trial and face maximum sentences of life in prison or the death penalty. Local police officers discovered the human smuggling event in southwest San...

