Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Antitrust Suit Not Shotgun Case, 11th Circ. Judge Says

By Rosie Manins (July 21, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- An antitrust case alleging Google's monopolizing tactics caused a digital media advertising company to go belly-up may be riddled with issues, but that doesn't mean it's a shotgun pleading, an Eleventh Circuit judge said Thursday, indicating possible reversal of a lower court's dismissal of the suit.

Eleventh Circuit Judge Adalberto Jordan suggested during oral arguments in Atlanta that the case brought by Georgia-based Inform Inc. against Google LLC, its parent company Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary YouTube LLC was wrongly dismissed on shotgun pleading grounds in September.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee first tossed Inform's complaint against Google and affiliates in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!