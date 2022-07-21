Google Antitrust Suit Not Shotgun Case, 11th Circ. Judge Says

By Rosie Manins (July 21, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- An antitrust case alleging Google's monopolizing tactics caused a digital media advertising company to go belly-up may be riddled with issues, but that doesn't mean it's a shotgun pleading, an Eleventh Circuit judge said Thursday, indicating possible reversal of a lower court's dismissal of the suit. Eleventh Circuit Judge Adalberto Jordan suggested during oral arguments in Atlanta that the case brought by Georgia-based Inform Inc. against Google LLC, its parent company Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary YouTube LLC was wrongly dismissed on shotgun pleading grounds in September. U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee first tossed Inform's complaint against Google and affiliates in...

