HNA Wants $185M Park Ave. Skyscraper Award Nixed

By Caroline Simson (July 21, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- HNA Group is arguing that a $185.4 million arbitral award issued to an affiliate of commercial office space giant SL Green Realty Corp. must be nixed, saying the arbitrator, a former New York appellate judge, unfairly blocked it from trying to prove an alleged fraudulent scheme underpinning the dispute. HNA Group International Co. Ltd. argued before U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl in New York that arbitrator L. Priscilla Hall, a former associate justice of the state of New York Appellate Division, Second Judicial Department, disregarded the terms of the parties' arbitration agreement when she barred NHA from conducting any discovery...

