Nielsen Accused Of Secret Data Deal With MDL Defendants

By Bryan Koenig (July 21, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Ad buyers asked an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to force Nielsen to share ratings data crucial to their multidistrict litigation, which they said has already been provided to broadcasters accused of TV ad price-fixing. The Nielsen Co. (US) LLC is not a defendant in the ad buyers' case against Tribune Media Co., Sinclair Broadcast Group and other major broadcast industry players. But its television ratings data is "highly relevant to both parties' expert witness reports," the buyers said Wednesday. They alleged that after weeks of talks with Nielsen about buying a license to obtain the data, the television ratings giant backed...

