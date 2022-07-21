Eckert Seamans Continues Fight Over Docs In Conflict Suit

By Eric Heisig (July 21, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday gave Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC a reprieve from producing documents it claims are privileged in a case in which it's accused of working against a gaming company client's interests by also representing a competitor. U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson said Eckert Seamans does not have to immediately hand over the disputed discovery while it awaits her ruling on reconsideration motions. The law firm, as well as a client business and another set of the business' lawyers, also told the Middle District of Pennsylvania judge this week it plans to appeal to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS