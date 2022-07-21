Sunbeam Ducks Walgreens Heating Pad Burns Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (July 21, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge freed home appliance brand Sunbeam Products Inc. from a suit filed by a man who claims he was burned on his face and neck by a heating pad it manufactured for Walgreens, finding his claims were time-barred and that equitable tolling didn't apply. Robert Daugherty was injured in May 2019 after falling asleep with a heating pad he purchased at a DeKalb County, Georgia, Walgreens store around his neck and shoulders. He filed suit against the Illinois-based Walgreen Co. in May 2021 as the pad's manufacturer, then later attempted to add Florida-based Sunbeam as a defendant after...

