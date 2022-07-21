Kumtor Gold Ch. 11 Dismissal Called Unfair To Creditors

By Rick Archer (July 21, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A company seeking to press an $18.1 million claim against a Central Asian subsidiary of Centerra Gold Co. has asked a New York bankruptcy judge to reject a motion to dismiss the subsidiary's Chapter 11 case, saying it would leave overseas creditors in the lurch. In a motion filed Wednesday, Gebre LLC said the deal struck between Canadian-based Centerra and the government of Kyrgyzstan to end their disputes over the Kumtor gold mine and the bankruptcy case of the mine's operator would unfairly pay a limited number of claims while leaving it and other foreign creditors with no way to collect...

