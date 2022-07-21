Samsung Planning 11 New Semiconductor Plants In Texas

By Chuck Slothower (July 21, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- Samsung has filed applications for state tax incentives that indicate the multinational firm is considering building 11 semiconductor facilities in Texas. Total investment in the manufacturing facilities could total $192 billion, creating 10,000 new jobs, according to documents filed Wednesday with the Texas comptroller. The factories would be located near existing Samsung facilities in Williamson and Taylor counties. The first new facility would result in approximately $15.1 billion in investment and at least 1,000 jobs, Samsung stated Wednesday. The applications from Samsung Austin Semiconductor seek Chapter 313 tax incentives, which offer limits to appraised valuations for school district property taxes. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS