Dems Urge CFPB To Bolster Payment App Fraud Protections

By Jon Hill (July 21, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic senators is calling on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to push banks to shoulder more liability for fraud that occurs on peer-to-peer payment platforms like Zelle, arguing that consumer protections around electronic payments need to be updated for the digital age. In a Wednesday letter, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and five of his Democratic colleagues told CFPB Director Rohit Chopra that the existing regulatory safeguards for victims of fraud on such services are "unacceptable" and should be strengthened. "The CFPB should send a strong signal that the agency expects banks under its supervision to...

